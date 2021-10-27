The Comeback Trail movie review: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman find their mojo in Hollywood comedy

3/5 stars

In recent years, the words “new Robert De Niro comedy” have triggered a wave of dread and disappointment in even his most dedicated fans, as the two-time Academy Award winner repeatedly sullies his once-impeccable legacy with lowbrow stinkers like Little Fockers and Dirty Grandpa .

In The Comeback Trail , his latest attempt to raise a smile, the legendary actor plays struggling 1970s movie producer Max Barber, who hatches a plan to kill off the star of his new Western and get rich from the insurance payout. But unlike so many of his recent crimes against cinema, De Niro here appears engaged, enthusiastic and is genuinely funny.

De Niro is not alone in his efforts. Tommy Lee Jones is equally invested as washed-up screen cowboy Duke Montana, whom Barber hopes will attempt one life-threatening stunt too many. Contemplating suicide when first introduced, Duke reluctantly climbs back into the saddle, only for Barber’s gauntlet of death-defying escapades to give him a new lease of life.

Similarly, Morgan Freeman is having a ball as a movie-loving gangster-turned-investor, to whom Barber owes a small fortune. Even Zach Braff manages to hold his own against this trio of veteran heavyweights, as Barber’s nephew and business partner who is kept in the dark about his nefarious scheme.

Written and directed by George Gallo, who penned 1988’s Midnight Run , De Niro’s first successful foray into comedy, The Comeback Trail emerges as a loving tribute to the seedier side of Tinsel Town. Itself a remake of a little-known 1982 film, it fuses the darkly humorous tone of Elmore Leonard’s Hollywood crime novel Get Shorty with the mad-cap desperation of Mel Brooks’ comedy classic The Producers.

Morgan Freeman in a still from The Comeback Trail.

PHOTO: Cloudburst Entertainment

Barber deftly subverts De Niro’s performance in Elia Kazan’s The Last Tycoon , as a purveyor of Z-grade stinkers like Killer Nuns and Mantula , while the endless parade of wild wigs and bell bottoms can’t help but recall Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood , which similarly championed the industry’s blue-collar day players.

Perhaps not as sharp or scathing as it could have been, The Comeback Trail nevertheless has moments of well-earned laugh-out-loud humour, and a shameless affection for all things La La Land. Most reassuring, however, in an age of phoned-in geriatric ensembles like Last Vegas or Going in Style , is watching a trio of screen icons prove that, when it suits them, they’ve still got what it takes.

Robert De Niro (left) and Tommy Lee Jones in a still from The Comeback Trail.

PHOTO: Cloudburst Entertainment

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.