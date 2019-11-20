Concert of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou postponed amid protests

A long-anticipated concert of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou in Hong Kong next month has been postponed due to the ongoing political unrest in the city.

The organiser, Best Shine Entertainment, on Tuesday said it was regretful to push back Prudential WE DO LISTENING: Jay Chou Carnival World Tour Concert 2019 Hong Kong, citing "uncertainties and possible interruption of public transports".

The reschedule came just days after the cancellation of Clockenflap, the city's biggest annual music and arts festival, leaving music fans disappointed.

"This is not an easy decision to make, but after consulting the relevant parties, we see this is the best in the interest of public safety," Best Shine Entertainment said in a Facebook post.

Chou's show was due to be held at Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island, from December 6 to 8 and 13 to 15.

Best Shine Entertainment apologised for any inconvenience the postponement may have caused and said it was working in full force for the rescheduled concert. Further notice would be announced by the end of January 2020, it said.

Concertgoers could opt for a refund or keep the existing tickets or confirmation email to secure priority for getting tickets for the future show, it added.

The wave of cancellation of large-scale events has broken out as the city's protests, triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, have morphed into a wider anti-government movement with no signs of waning.

Last week, protesters ground the city's transport system to a standstill by disrupting the rail network and blocking major throughways and tunnels.

Violent clashes were seen not only on the city's streets, but also on university campuses.

The unrest has also deterred tourists from visiting Hong Kong.

In September, the number of tourist arrivals dropped 34.2 per cent to 3.1 million from the same month last year.

Apart from the two highly-anticipated music events, the annual Oxfam Trailwalker race, the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival and the Wine & Dine Festival were also scrapped.

One of the K-pop industry's biggest annual awards shows, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama), also decided to skip the Hong Kong stage.

Chow's fans appeared to be thankful for the arrangements.

A fan, named Lai Pui Yan, replied to the Facebook post: "Thank you for the arrangement. I will wait no matter how long it takes. Please don't cancel it."

Another fan, Phoebe Shek, said: "I am happy it's a reschedule instead of cancellation. I will wait for you no matter what."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.