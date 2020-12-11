Coronavirus and K-pop: how the industry is trying to catch up with the latest wave to hit South Korea

The ongoing rise of Covid-19 in Seoul has sent the K-pop world into a tizzy after months of conducting business as usual, as more artists contract the coronavirus or come into contact with those who have.

South Korea’s biggest wave of the virus so far is hitting the country’s capital hard, and the tight-knit entertainment industry is rapidly attempting to account for the severity of the situation.

So far, five K-pop stars have tested positive for the virus – soloist Chung Ha, two members of Everglow, and two members of Up10tion. Many others have revealed they’ve tested negative for the virus after coming into contact with those five, or others who have Covid-19.

Sihyeon (left) and Yiren (fourth from left) from Everglow have tested positive for Covid-19.

PHOTO: Yuehua Entertainment

Regardless of negative test results, some artists have cancelled appearances or performances, holding to the 14-day self-isolation period, though others, depending on their connection to individuals who tested positive, are moving forward with their scheduled activities.

The biggest potential super spreader to date was Sunday’s 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama).

At least one artist there, Sana of Twice, is now in quarantine after having contact with Chung Ha before the event on Sunday (Dec 6). The soloist received positive test results on Monday (Dec 7). All members of Twice tested negative.

Others who had contact with Chung Ha at various other industry institutions, including a dinner celebrating one star’s birthday and the salon Chung Ha uses, have similarly been tested.

On Wednesday (Dec 9), Chung Ha announced she will postpone the upcoming release of her January album Querencia and this week’s release of the pre-album single X .

One industry insider tells the South China Morning Post there’s a major concern in the industry about the spread of Covid-19, not just among stars, who are often in tight quarters with one another, but also with various specialists, such as stylists, who often work with more than one act or artist.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post One such instance resulted in Enhypen cancelling a radio show recording on Wednesday and undergoing testing and self-isolating.

Mama specifically has come under fire for its management of Covid-19 after it was reported by South Korean news outlet Dispatch that most singers spent the six-hour event outside the venue in cars despite cold temperatures in Seoul and were made to wear masks onstage, while presenters, predominantly actors, were backstage and appeared onstage without masks.

The disparity was called out by many, and Mama clarified to South Korean media that they took the actions out of Covid-19 concerns as singers pre-recorded their performances but the presenters had spent the whole day at the venue for rehearsals.

The clarification fell short of explaining why presenters went unmasked while K-pop singers appeared mostly masked while accepting awards, though a Mama rep said on Sunday that they aimed to go one step further than the government guidelines to try their best to create a healthy environment for the award show.

Enhypen cancelled a radio show recording and went to get tested.

PHOTO: Belift Lab

As cases spread, the industry is moving forward as usual, only seemingly addressing concerns after they arrive rather than taking precautions beyond general masking and social distancing.

Many recordings and year-end events are currently moving forward as planned with some alterations, such as Big Hit Entertainment determining it will not have a live audience at the year-end concert as planned.

The concert, however, which will feature many acts including BTS and Gfriend, is one of several year-end concerts that will still take place online, bringing together numerous stars and staff members.

The past week saw upwards of 500 new positive cases in South Korea every day, the majority in Seoul.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.