Coronavirus-themed parody of Natalie Imbruglia song Torn goes viral - people need cheering up, says Hong Kong singer behind video

Kathy Mak. "I'm just glad the video made people laugh," she says.
PHOTO: Kathy Mak
Adam Wright
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong singer's parody of the Natalie Imbruglia song Torn themed around the coronavirus outbreak has gone viral as the city ramps up measures to contain the disease.

The version by Kathy Mak opens with the lines: "Back during SARS I was just a child/Didn't seem to know, didn't seem to care about the virus running wild/ But now I'm freaking out all right/I sterilise, I sanitise/My hands are always frickin' dry".

The chorus of the original song made famous by Australian-British singer-songwriter Imbruglia had the lyrics "I'm all out of faith/This is how I feel, I'm cold and I am shamed/ Lying naked on the floor". In Mak's version she sings: "How do I use the lift/How do I get to the door/I hold on to my bags/'Cause all the germs fall to the floor".

At the end of the performance - recorded live last Saturday during a fundraising event for Australian bush fire relief efforts at Central nightspot Social Room - Mak sings, "We need a little faith/ We'll get through this Hong Kong", and applies hand sanitiser, to the applause of the crowd.

Mak, who is also an actress and dancer and who has worked in productions such as the local Secret Theatre shows, told the Post she wasn't surprised her cover version of the song had connected with people amid the outbreak. "I had a feeling it would go viral, to be honest - I made an effort to ensure I'd get a good video, so it would have a better chance of getting likes and shares."

Mak said she spent a few days working on the new lyrics in the lead-up to the performance. Initially she was looking for a more upbeat, optimistic song to cover, but considering the mood in the city, she decided the angst-ridden Torn was perfect for a parody.

"It's funny when you take an emotional song but make the emotion about something ridiculous like shopping in a supermarket," she says.

Asked how she has been affected personally by the coronavirus outbreak, Mak says: "I usually work from home anyway, so the virus hasn't changed my life much. But emotionally it's been quite a downer and it's hard to wake up to such sad news every day.

"I thought that if I'm feeling this way, many other people would be too, so I thought a song would be a fun way of looking at the situation. In a way it's been kind of a coping mechanism."

Mak says the success of the video has already led to offers for her to do her first comedy gigs, and friends are urging her to release more music videos.

"I'm just glad the video made people laugh and I hope to create more funny content - people really need some cheering up at the moment," she says.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

