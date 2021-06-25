Covid-19 infection, contact force K-pop groups to quarantine

Despite an increase in vaccinations in South Korea, the K-pop industry faces disruption from a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Promotional activities by girl group Lovelyz and boy band Seventeen have come to a halt because of the coronavirus.

On June 22, Jisoo of Lovelyz tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with someone infected with the virus. Although the rest of the band’s members have all tested negative, they are self-quarantining until July 4 and all band activities have been cancelled for at least two weeks.

Lovelyz performed at the Joy Ruckus Club’s K-pop Superfest event on June 20, along with acts including Momoland and DJ Soda.

Members of Seventeen are quarantining at home, but the band remain active on social media.

PHOTO: Pledis Entertainment

Jisoo’s positive Covid-19 test result is the latest case of a K-pop star coming into contact with the disease. It followed the announcement on June 19 that Seventeen would be cancelling all live events and quarantining after the band had close contact with two people who tested positive for the virus.

Seventeen released their latest EP, Your Choice, on Friday (June 25). The album is fronted by the single Ready to Love.

Although the members of Seventeen are quarantining at home, the band remain active on social media, and have shared several pre-quarantine interviews, including appearances on American television programmes.

(G)I-dle’s Minnie, currently in her home country, Thailand, is also isolating after coming into contact with someone who had Covid-19.

Meanwhile, producers of the upcoming K-drama Police University, which features f(x)’s Krystal and B1A4’s Jinyoung, announced on June 23 a temporary halt to filming after someone working on the show was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The K-pop and South Korean entertainment industries have kept going despite the global pandemic, but have faced several waves of infection and potential coronavirus clusters over the past year.

The recent uptick in cases in the entertainment industry follows the announcement that South Korea plans to ease up on masking and begin to allow sizeable public gatherings, such as at concerts.

Several K-pop artists, such as Golden Child, have announced plans to host hybrid on- and offline concerts with live audiences that will be available for viewers to stream, while other Korean acts have announced plans for multi-date summer tours within the country.

As of June 24, about 15.5 million South Koreans, around 30 per cent of the country’s population, had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot. On both June 23 and 24, the country reported over 600 new cases.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.