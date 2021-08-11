Crew of local CNY movie Reunion Dinner visited by police after public complains

Homegrown movie Reunion Dinner, due to be screened in cinemas during Chinese New Year (CNY) in 2022, has gotten into a bit of a spot with the public.

Although the production crew for the family comedy booked an entire floor at Marina Bay Sands for filming, there were still times when they had to film outdoors during Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao held last week, director Ong Kuo Sin said the public occasionally cast anxious and strange looks at them during filming.

He said: "Perhaps they aren't familiar with our work, and they get scared and uneasy seeing a big group gathered together. We want to tell the public that the cast and crew test ourselves [for Covid-19] and we are very safe."

He added that they test themselves using the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit once every two weeks.

"We also follow guidelines set by the Infocomm Media Development Authority regarding the number of crew members present on set," Kuo Sin maintained.

In Reunion Dinner, local actor Lawrence Wong and Chinese actress Cya Liu play a soon-to-be-married couple Chaoyang and Zi Hong who arrange for their parents to meet for the first time over CNY reunion dinner. But as he's embarrassed about his mother (Xiang Yun), he gets her boyfriend (Mark Lee) and two bit actors (Choo Mimi and Dasa Dharamahsena) to act as his family instead.

Guo Liang plays Cya's father, a retired military man, while Zhu Houren's role as Xiang Yun's old flame will be the "cute" baddie of the show.

Kuo Sin also mentioned the public had complained about them to the authorities.

"We were once at a particular [outdoor] location for filming, and the police arrived on two consecutive days to check on us, because someone complained."

