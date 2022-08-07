Critically injured Mirror dancer Mo Lee has 'woken up', father reveals

A dancer has regained consciousness after being critically injured when hit on the head by a giant video screen that plunged onto the stage at one of Hong Kong boy band Mirror’s concerts about 10 days ago and needs people’s prayers for his recovery, his father has said.

Pastor Derek Li Shing-lam on Sunday said his son Mo Lee Kai-yin, 27, was able to have some simple communication with people following two major operations and that the accident had dealt his family a blow emotionally.

“Kai-yin has woken up … and needs everyone’s prayers and encouragement so that he will recover as soon as possible with God’s grace and possibly return to the stage,” Li said in a statement.

Mo Lee with his parents.

PHOTO: Instagram He also called for prayers for two other hurt dancers – Chang Tsz-fung and Zisac Law Tak-chi – and people left traumatised by the accident.

Lee had been a key performer of the Canto-pop boy band’s dance crew, having appeared in many of 12-member Mirror’s shows and music videos.

He remains in intensive care at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and is in danger of becoming paralysed from the neck down after the four-by-four-metre screen impacted the third and fourth section of his cervical vertebrae, the Post learned. His head and lungs were also injured.

Following the July 28 accident on the fourth night of an intended series of 12 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Lee has gone through two major operations. He was in an induced coma following surgery last week, according to sources.

“We are thankful for the professional advice and care of the medical team that gave Kai-yin hope during the crisis,” Li said. “Pray for two other dancers, Fung and Zisac, who were also injured at the concert and people who are emotionally affected so that they can get back to their normal lives.”

The pastor and his family had already emigrated to Toronto and urgently flew back to Hong Kong a week ago, obtaining a government exemption to visit Lee in hospital during their compulsory seven-day quarantine.

On Sunday morning, a prayer meeting was held at Siu Lek Yuen Evangelical Centre in Sha Tin, where Lee grew up.

His father called on an interdepartmental task force investigating the accident to propose measures for greater safety at performances.

Task force experts returned to the Coliseum on Sunday morning after revealing on Friday that a wire used to suspend the giant screen showed signs of metal fatigue .

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department is leading the investigation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.