Deadpool 3 confirmed by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool or Wade Wilson in 'Deadpool 2'.
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
AFP

The Canadian actor has given fans of the irreverent anti-hero franchise Deadpool a New Year's gift to fans, with the announcement of the development of a third instalment. 

A follow-up was expected and now it has been confirmed. Ryan Reynolds let the cat out of the bag on American television on December 24.

A special guest on the Christmas edition of the talk-show Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Canadian actor was asked about the possibility of a third episode in the Deadpool saga.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team," said Reynolds in response to a question posed by host Ryan Seacrest.

"We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," he added.

No release date has been disclosed for the latest round of Wade Wilson's adventures, more than a year after the release of the most recent opus.

However, Reynolds will once again play the lead in the production, which should benefit from a generous budget provided by Marvel Studios.

Following Disney's takeover of Fox in March 2019, the anti-hero Deadpool became part of the Marvel portfolio.

Given the violent and subversive nature of the first two films in the franchise, questions were raised about the character's suitability for squeaky-clean Disney.

However, in the light of the world box-office success of the previous movies, which took in US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) in sales, Deadpool adventure was inevitable as Disney was unlikely to ignore the chance to take advantage of such a hands-down success.

Released in February 2016, the first Deadpool opus was a worldwide hit in theatres, taking in US$782 million in receipts around the globe, quite a feat for a production that cost less than $60 million.

The second film in the franchise, Deadpool 2, released in May 2018, generated more than US$761 million at the worldwide box office. 

More about
movies Marvel

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES