Dee Hsu disappointed husband not turned on by her when she does this

TAIPEI — Veteran host Dee Hsu said on Wednesday (Jan 27) that she would deliberately walk around naked at home in front of her husband Mike Hsu but was often ignored.

Speaking in an interview with TV commentator Sissy Chen, the 42-year-old said she felt lost when she failed to attract Mike’s attention in a sexy way.

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, have three daughters, Elly, Lily, and Alice.

Dee is known to be one of the funniest women in showbiz.

Sissy and Dee recently reunited on camera for the first time in 17 years for the talk show Ask Sissy produced by Yahoo TV.

When asked if she is happy, Dee said that she is but there are times when she is lonely and aggrieved.

She added that the best way to relieve pressure is to drink or talk to her besties when negative emotions come.

Sissy’s talkshow invites celebrities to discuss their life stories, topics on all kinds of life’s problems, and worries of the young generation.