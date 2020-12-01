Dee Hsu, Jolin Tsai kiss passionately at Kaohsiung concert

TAIPEI — Jolin Tsai ended her Kaohsiung concert with a special guest on Sunday (Nov 29) — Dee Hsu who kissed her passionately on stage before cracking a few jokes.

The 40-year-old pop diva also invited MJ116, Hebe and Wu Bai to be guests at her performances over the last two weekends at Kaohsiung Arena as part of the Ugly Beauty 2019-2020 World Tour.

In an interview after the concert, Jolin said that she felt no stress when performing with any of them.

Jolin Tsai performed at Kaohsiung Arena over the weekend. PHOTO: Eternal

Speaking of Dee's sudden kiss, Jolin revealed that they had talked about the kissing part during the rehearsal. 'She is more serious than I am. She was very engaged, very engaged in the performance,' Jolin said.

The tour, which started at Taipei Arena at the end of 2019, was brought to a standstill amid the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year. It took almost a year for the singer to resume the performances.

Asked if she is worried about the undecided dates of the following concerts, Jolin said that she is not worried at all. 'I feel at ease after accomplishing this,' she remarked.