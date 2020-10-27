Dee Hsu wins praise for flawless skin without makeup

TAIPEI — Dee Hsu’s latest selfie on Sunday (Oct 25) has attracted fans’ attention to her flawless beauty even without makeup.

“I can't fall asleep! You’ll say it’s only 10pm, why would you sleep? But I’m beautiful at this moment, that’s the point," the 42-year-old Taiwanese star wrote alongside her selfie in an Instagram post.

The mother of three daughters flaunted her flawless dewy face with pink cheeks to her followers.

Asked why she is so beautiful without makeup, the celeb replied, “Thank god! My mom and my dad!”

Some followers also asked if she was drunk again, she added: “Yes! With three daughters and a husband, can I not drink?”

The former host of Mr Con and Ms Csi revealed that she was drinking beer after finishing half a bottle of red wine.