Details of Alien Huang's charity sale unveiled

The China Post/Asia News Network
PHOTO: Facebook/Alien Huang

TAIPEI — The family of Taiwanese singer Alien Huang has donated his collection of clothes, shoes, accessories and other belongings to a charity which will organise a sale on Saturday, Oct 3.

Asked by local media about their decision, a spokesperson of the family said that they want to pass on the artist’s love and positive strength to his fans. 

Fans will need to line up before entering the charity sale, according to the shop owner who kindly provided the space for the charity event.  

Each person will be able to purchase one item of clothing, shoes or accessories in order to allow more fans to buy an object that belonged to the popular singer who died on Sept 16. 

All proceeds from the charity sale will be donated to the Polycystic Kidney Research Team of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (台北榮民總醫院), according to the family. 

The charity sale will kick off unfold from 2pm to 9pm on Oct 3.

All transactions will be made by cash, no credit cards, returns or exchanges will be accepted, the store said. 

View this post on Instagram

_ 黃鴻升公益義賣 / 義賣物品為黃鴻升服飾、鞋、配件飾品類之收藏 / 義賣規則： 請於當日按照店員指示排隊進場購買 #義賣物品有限 每次開放10人 ( 限時 10分鐘 ) 每人限購一樣物品 ( 服飾、鞋、配件飾品擇一） 讓喜歡鬼哥的朋友們盡量都能購買到 / 當天義賣所得會全數捐贈 [ 台北榮民總醫院多囊腎研究團隊專款專用 ] / 現場均為現金交易 恕不接受刷卡及退換貨的服務 義賣商品皆不提供試穿 請大家自備購物袋 / 當天務必請大家自備口罩 入場需戴口罩酒精消毒 / 時間：2020.10.03（六) 14:00-21:00 地點： @24b1_official 📍台北市敦化南路一段 187 巷 67 號 1 樓 #義賣規則會因現場人數而做調整 #希望大家可以乖乖排隊不要插隊 #不要打擾到附近店家 #謝謝你/妳們 #一起讓鬼哥的愛延續下去 #善的循環

A post shared by 🌼花丁丁 (@teen520) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

Charity sale information 

Address: No. 67, Lane 187, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District 

Date: Oct 3

Opening hours: 2pm to 9pm

#celebrities #Charity