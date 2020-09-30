Details of Alien Huang's charity sale unveiled

TAIPEI — The family of Taiwanese singer Alien Huang has donated his collection of clothes, shoes, accessories and other belongings to a charity which will organise a sale on Saturday, Oct 3.

Asked by local media about their decision, a spokesperson of the family said that they want to pass on the artist’s love and positive strength to his fans.

Fans will need to line up before entering the charity sale, according to the shop owner who kindly provided the space for the charity event.

Each person will be able to purchase one item of clothing, shoes or accessories in order to allow more fans to buy an object that belonged to the popular singer who died on Sept 16.

All proceeds from the charity sale will be donated to the Polycystic Kidney Research Team of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (台北榮民總醫院), according to the family.

The charity sale will kick off unfold from 2pm to 9pm on Oct 3.

All transactions will be made by cash, no credit cards, returns or exchanges will be accepted, the store said.

Charity sale information

Address: No. 67, Lane 187, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District

Date: Oct 3

Opening hours: 2pm to 9pm