Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau is rumoured to have been involved in an altercation with a younger actor recently while shooting a film, reported China Press.

The 58-year-old was reportedly offended by the actor who was said to have been behaving like a diva on the Sheep Without A Shepherd film set.

The actor is rumoured to be Xiao Yang from China.

Lau was said to have grown frustrated while waiting for Xiao to have his makeup reapplied multiple times.

A fight purportedly ensued and the two had to be pulled apart by the production crew.

Shortly after the rumour went viral online, Xiao posted a statement on Weibo denying the incident.

"Brother Hua (the nickname Lau is known for) has been an icon in the film industry. I am extremely grateful to have an opportunity to be in the same production as he is.

"What was described in the article, about me acting like a diva in front of a superstar, is not true at all, " he wrote.

The production studio also issued a statement denying the claims that the actors were being "divas", adding that all of them were professional in carrying out their roles.

The studio also urged the public not to spread unfounded rumours online.

