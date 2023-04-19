'Did he just propose to me?' Rachel Wan and Edwin Goh turn impromptu word game into flirting session

Did Edwin Goh just let slip his inner thoughts while playing an improv alphabet game with girlfriend Rachel Wan?

It certainly seems like he did in an Instagram video post by Rachel on Tuesday (April 18), where the couple flirted in Mandarin while playing a word game.

"Will you marry me?" Edwin, 28, asked in Mandarin while trying to form a sentence with the letter "J".

The actor couple burst into laughter while Rachel, 27, appears dumbfounded.

"You're not doing this here!" Rachel said in mock indignation. "Where's the ring? [The proposal should not be] in Chinese please!"

Still playing the game, Rachel asked Edwin to calm down, while he replied in Mandarin: "It's okay, say no more."

Shushing Rachel with his hand on her lips, he said: "You don't have to answer now, reply me tomorrow."

Agreeing to Edwin, Rachel then promised to give a response to his proposal by the following day.

In a separate video where they played the same game in English, the couple explained that they were confined together after both of them contracted Covid-19.

Things started off innocently enough as they worked down the list of alphabet letters, starting with the letter "A".

However, the conversation quickly derailed when Edwin asked what their relationship was, to which Rachel responded: "I'm your wife."

Edwin's jaw dropped in a happy disbelief, stunned into silence.

Rachel then places one hand on Edwin's cheek, appearing to move in for a kiss, before the video cuts away.

Edwin and Rachel made their relationship public at the end of March after their onscreen coupling in Mediacorp drama Strike Gold became a real-life one.

"There's so much you do for me, more than I could ever expect anyone to," Edwin wrote about her in an Instagram post announcing that the duo are dating. "You're my person."

Rachel also echoed the sentiments on her Instagram page: "This feeling's like no other, I want you to know, that I've never had someone who knows me like you do.

"I finally found what I've been looking for."

ALSO READ: 'She used to be very afraid': Christopher Lee reveals Fann Wong initially didn't want to marry him

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.