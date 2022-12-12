Director of Malaysian comedy Spilt Gravy on Rice on its Netflix debut, and the conclusion of his long battle with censors

After a years-long struggle with censors, a film adaptation of Malaysian postmodern dark comedy Spilt Gravy on Rice has debuted on Netflix and won awards at home.

“It’s, of course, a major relief after so many years of feeling like I was on a very slow roller-coaster ride,” Zahim Albakri, the director of Spilt Gravy on Rice (Ke Mana Tumpahnya Kuah in Malay), tells the Post.

His film is an adaptation of the award-winning play of the same name by the late Jit Murad. The play was first staged in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2002 and played to full houses and critical acclaim in the city and nearby Singapore in 2003.

But for a long time after its completion, the movie adaptation struggled to get screening approval from Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board (Lembaga Penapis Filem, LPF) because of its sharp social commentary.

Set in Kuala Lumpur, the film focuses on a dysfunctional upper middle-class Malaysian family and touches on themes of homosexuality, sexual violence, drug addiction, and other skeletons in the closet of the predominantly Islamic nation.

When he senses that his life is ending, hedonistic Malay journalist and patriarch Bapak (Rahim Razali) summons the five sons and daughters he had with five different women to settle inheritance matters.

Rahim Razali as Bapak in a still from Spilt Gravy on Rice.

PHOTO: ZSA Productions

The eldest and most dubious in the family is Zak (played by Zahim himself), a drug addict and pusher who always borrows cash from his siblings and meddles with angry thugs.

Femme fatale Kalsom (played by novelist and former George Town Literary Festival curator Bernice Chauly) is a self-righteous activist. Husni (played by actor and singer Sean Ghazi) is a successful architect and closeted homosexual who battles against his stigmatised sexuality throughout the film.

The less dominant children are Darwis (Na’a Murad, the brother of play writer Jit), an English lecturer with a very uneventful life who still lives with Babak; and his spoiled sister Zaitun (Juliana Ibrahim), the quintessential trophy wife who can’t stand up for herself.

Juliana Ibrahim (left) as Zaitun, and Bernice Chauly as Kalsom, in a still from Spilt Gravy on Rice.

PHOTO: ZSA Productions

The original director’s cut of Spilt Gravy on Rice, submitted for nationwide screening back in 2012, did not satisfy censors. (Apart from a few minor scene changes, this is the version showing on Netflix with new mixing and colour grading.)

After several edits that included muting profane language and blurring a vulgar hand gesture, changing a few shots and using an alternative ending, the film was resubmitted under the title Spilt Gravy and passed by the LPF with a PG-13 rating on March 16, 2020.

Zahim and Jit’s elation was short-lived. “It was just two days before Malaysia imposed its first Covid-19 lockdown on March 18,” he recalls, “and then followed this low period of uncertainty with no cinema release for who knew how long.”

Director Zahim Albakri (left) with film crew members during the 2022 Festival Filem Malaysia awards ceremony.

PHOTO: ZSA Productions

At long last, Spilt Gravy debuted in Malaysian cinemas in June 2022 – although Jit Murad died in February without seeing his play come to life on the big screen.

And the team’s perseverance paid off. Spilt Gravy on Rice debuted on Netflix on December 1, and a day later Spilt Gravy won seven awards, including the coveted prize for best film, at the 32nd edition of Festival Filem Malaysia (FFM), the national film awards.

“All the celebration surrounding Spilt Gravy has inevitably been tinged with the sadness of not having Jit with us,” Zahim says.

Zahim Albakri (left) on the set of Spilt Gravy on Rice.

PHOTO: ZSA Productions

Streaming platforms in Malaysia do not need the approval of LPF to show content. Zahim says that as a result, locally commissioned works have pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not.

“Although there has been a positive change in LPF over the past nine years, especially in regards to the grading of films, their dreaded guidelines still exist,” he says.

“I have always believed that creators working in the arts should not censor themselves. I don’t think we did for this film. From the feedback I am getting no one… found it unacceptable. But I believe it challenged LPF to be clearer in their approach to censorship.”

ALSO READ: Netflix will have new movie every week in 2022, with 86 films scheduled

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.