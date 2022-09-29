Disney+ K-drama One Dollar Lawyer: Namgoong Min returns as flashy lawyer in fun but familiar legal comedy-drama

After playing a wronged agent on the warpath in the 2021 thriller The Veil, Namgoong Min is back on screen as the titular character of the legal comedy-drama One Dollar Lawyer.

He teams up with his The Veil co-star Kim Ji-eun, who graduates to a leading role as his legal sparring partner after winning a best new actress award at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for their recent team-up.

Namgoong plays Cheon Ji-hoon, a lawyer who takes on desperate clients and charges a bargain retainer of 1,000 won (S$1).

Historically, 1,000 won has been roughly equivalent to a US dollar.

However, with the currency experiencing record falls against the dollar this year, the show would more accurately be called 70 Cent Lawyer, but that wouldn't really have the same ring to it.

Ji-hoon wears a colourful array of snazzy checkered suits and expensive shades, but he drives around in a tiny little van and spends a lot of time hiding from the landlady of his cramped and cluttered office for which he's behind on rent.

He's in that van as the show kicks off, driving through a golden Seoul sunset and listening to the news. He hears a report of a man on a bridge threatening to jump and makes his way there.

He cuts through the commotion at the base of the bridge and scales right up the truss, on his way to meet the suicidal man at the top. The man is surprised to see him but Ji-hoon tells him that they've previously spoken on the phone.

Hiding from creditors in a bathroom, the man had seen an ad for the "One Dollar Lawyer" and called in. Confronted with Ji-hoon now, he asks for his help but offers only a fistful of small change as payment.

True to his word, Ji-hoon removes the single 1,000 won note in his palm and takes on his case.

The next day Ji-hoon drops in on Sa Ma-jang (Park Jin-woo), the laundry shop owner who also moonlights as his unwilling assistant, owing to a big favour he did for him in the past, and drags him off for their new case.

(From left) Kim Ji-eun as trainee prosecutor Baek Ma-ri, Park Jin-woo as laundry shop owner Sa Ma-jang, and Namgoong Min as lawyer Cheon Ji-hoon in a still from One Dollar Lawyer.

PHOTO: Disney+

Ji-hoon and Ma-jang visit a seedy loan shark's office.

Finding it empty they order in some Chinese food while they wait. Ji-hoon adores black bean noodles, but when feisty trainee prosecutor Baek Ma-ri (Kim Ji-eun) waltzes in with a seizure warrant, Ji-hoon soon finds himself staring in disbelief at the table.

Ma-ri, refusing to believe Ji-hoon is not the loan shark, has just turned his bowl over.

When the loan shark does arrive, Ji-hoon strikes a deal with him. He looks over the warrant and voids it on a technicality and uses his exorbitant fee to pay off the debt of the suicidal man on the bridge.

This is Ji-hoon's first interaction with Ma-ri, but it will be far from his last. They soon find themselves in a courtroom together when they are on opposite sides of a case of attempted pickpocketing.

Kim Ji-eun as trainee prosecutor Baek Ma-ri in a still from One Dollar Lawyer.

PHOTO: Disney+

Ma-ri's superiors at the office know she's in for a rough time, as Ji-hoon used to be a brilliant prosecutor.

Despite all her expert and detailed preparations, she is thrown for a loop by Ji-hoon's cocksure and offbeat behaviour in court, which includes submitting an empty box as evidence, to illustrate that the prosecution has no evidence.

Ma-ri loses the case but retains her dignity. Her superior is impressed that rather than appeal, she accepts the loss and moves on.

And move on she does, as Ma-ri has now finished her trainee period and heads over to the high-powered Baek Law Firm, run by her grandfather Baek Hyun-mu (Lee Deok-hwa).

Namgoong Min as lawyer Cheon Ji-hoon in a still from One Dollar Lawyer.

PHOTO: Disney+

She expects to be offered a job, but instead her grandfather wants her to complete one more two-month trainee period at another firm.

Flustered but undaunted, Ma-ri heads over to the provided address. She finds herself in a cramped and cluttered office and her resolve wavers when she's confronted with none other than Ji-hoon's grin.

With his perfect locks and confident gait, Namgoong cuts a predictably appealing figure as Ji-hoon, a character who is enjoyable to watch, though hardly poses much of a challenge for the veteran star.

One Dollar Lawyer features a very typical lead character and set-up, but the show is definitely not without its charms.

As Ji-hoon and Ma-ri tackle new cases together with their opposing styles, we can look forward to a mix of clever jurisprudence and surprising solutions, while over time, Ji-hoon's pristine veneer will surely have to crack as we come to learn what compelled him down this path of penurious and benignant law in the first place.

Another obstacle for this mismatched pair is likely to interpose in the form of Baek's prosecutor boyfriend Seo Min-hyeok (Choi Dae-hoon). Min-hyeok is about to return from overseas and propose with a pricey US$50,000 (S$72,000) ring, but his real desire seems to be a partnership at the Baek Law Firm.

One Dollar Lawyer is streaming on Disney+.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.