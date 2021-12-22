Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo lands in hot water

Disney+ has taken a very unfortunate first step into K-dramaland.

For its initial foray into Korean content, the global streaming giant opted to license the JTBC period romance Snowdrop, featuring Jung Hae-in (from Netflix's military drama D.P.) and Blackpink superstar Jisoo in her first leading role.

Set in 1987, the show features Jisoo as Eun Young-ro, a student of Hosu Women's University. She is a carefree youth who shares a room with three other young woman in an idyllic dormitory, which is run with an iron fist by the matronly Pi Seung-hee (Yoon Se-ah).

Most of them prioritise social activities over academic ones, as they wait for calls from potential suitors on the phone downstairs, but that means dealing with prickly phone operator Gye Bun-ok (Kim Hye-yoon).

One day, a call comes from some young men looking to go on a group blind date with the four women.

Bun-ok muscles her way into the group when the bookish Yeo Jeong-min (Kim Mi-soo) declines the offer, but the men only number three so they rope in graduate student Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), who recently returned from Berlin.

Young-ro and Soo-ho meet for the first time during this date and then, by chance, later in the day at a record store. In a listening booth, Young-ro obliviously sings out loud and dances along to a pop song.

Other patrons of the store grimace and she's embarrassed. But, wink wink, she's Jisoo of Blackpink! Singing gags in K-dramas starring K-pop idols never get old…

Out on the street, the pair find themselves in an awkward situation when Soo-ho tries to hide from some officers.

Young-ro, whose brother ran into trouble with the authorities as a protester, is empathetic and helps him hide by faking a romantic tiff. Young-ro then asks a grateful Soo-ho to meet in the cafe the next day, but he never shows.

Meanwhile, several high-ranking figures in the ruling Aemin Party scheme to abduct Professor Han, the strategic mind behind the opposition party, ahead of the presidential election.

They plan to accuse their political opponents of colluding with North Korea, a pretext that was successfully weaponised again political dissidents during Korea's military regimes in the 1970s and '80s.

Six months later, dogged national security agents are closing in on Soo-ho, who is actually a North Korean agent, and his comrades, as they try to abduct Professor Han.

A car crash foils their plot and a chase ensues. Soo-ho takes a bullet in the shoulder and crawls into the Hosu campus, climbing its wall and slithering into none other than Young-ro's room.

The agents barge into the dormitory and after a few close calls, Young-ro and her friends manage to hide Soo-ho and nurse him back to health over the subsequent weeks, with lots of help from others on campus.

Snowdrop was initially set to launch earlier this year on Korean cable channel JTBC but when a portion of its script was leaked, accusations of historical distortion were quickly levelled against it.

This happened soon after the swift cancellation of Joseon Exorcist — also accused of historical distortion — and several major K-drama controversies.

Snowdrop 's promotion was quietly scaled back, until it was announced as Disney+'s first Korean original in October.

The controversy then returned with a vengeance as soon as the show premiered. A petition to take the show off the air gathered over 325,000 signatures and the show's sponsors dropped out en masse, each issuing their own apologies, professing ignorance about the show's political content.

Director Jo Hyun-tak, who previously made the smash hit Sky Castle — teaming up once more with writer Yoo Hyun-mi — has claimed that his show is a fictional story and does not have a political agenda.

The fact it features spies, agents, politicians and protesters in a narrative set in 1987, one of the most sensitive years for political protests in Korea's history, begs otherwise.

A generation was traumatised by the vicious government-sanctioned suppression of activists, many of them student protesters, during the 1980s.

Human rights and due process were ignored as many of these youths were tortured.

One of them, Park Jong-cheol, died, which sparked an even larger wave of nationwide protests known as the June Democracy Movement, which forced dictator Chun Doo-hwan to step down and led to South Korea's first democratic elections, ushering in a new era known as the Sixth Republic.

National security agents were able to commit these atrocities in the name of protecting the country from the influence of North Korean spies, who they falsely claimed were behind the protests.

Snowdrop portrays these national security agents in a negative light, but by featuring North Korean agents, one of whom is actively harboured by several ordinary South Korean citizens, it also legitimises these false, propagandist claims, regardless of the intentions of the North Korean characters.

JTBC insists that this is all a misunderstanding and the issue will be cleared up when the rest of the story is revealed.

But the damage was already done when the show forced Korean viewers to stomach an idealised and romantic story set against a backdrop that insults the memory of those who struggled and died fighting for political freedom during South Korea's darkest hour.

Snowdrop is streaming on Disney+.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.