Disney+ now has half the number of paid subscribers as Netflix, just 2 years after launch

Disney revealed in its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021 that Disney+, its video streaming service, has gained 2.1 million subscribers in the last quarter and over 44 million subscribers in the past year.

This puts it's total subscriber count at over 118 million, which is a little more than half of what Netflix has. Netflix said in October that it has 213.5 million subscribers.

The growth of Disney+ has been meteoric. The service launched in November 2019 and a year later it had over 70 million subscribers.

Viewers have flocked to the service thanks to its extensive back catalogue of content as well as new hits such as The Mandalorian and Loki.

Disney initially targeted to have 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024 so it hit its target a lot earlier than expected. Now, Disney's goal is to reach 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

