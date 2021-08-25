Disney+ orders Nautilus live-action series based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Disney+ has ordered a ten-part live-action series titled Nautilus based on the classic underwater adventure, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

The classic novel by Jules Verne has been reimagined numerous times over the years beginning with the 1916 silent film, and later on a Disney 1954 live-action version starring Kirk Douglas.

With plenty of adventures, it’s no surprise that Disney will want to bring Captain Nemo to life again in the form of a series instead of a film.

The series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, the Nautilus. The protagonist Nemo, is an Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him.

PHOTO: Disney

He later sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring vessel, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.

Nautilus is written and executive produced by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands) and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux.

“Jules Verne’s story is a beloved classic all around the world,” said Devereaux. “It’s a huge privilege to bring the Nautilus and her crew to life again in such a bold, exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters. The series will be breathtaking, action-packed and a huge amount of fun.”

Filming is set to start in early 2022.

