Disney+ warns of outdated cultural depictions in classic films

Disney+ has added warnings that classic Disney films contain "outdated cultural depictions".

Users of the new streaming service, which launched in the US on November 12, have seen the messages attached to films such as 1941's Dumbo, 1955's Lady and the Tramp and 1953's Peter Pan.

The message reads: "This programme is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

Another message says: "The cartoons you are about to see are products of their time. They may depict some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that were commonplace in society. These depictions were wrong then and are wrong today.

"While these cartoons do not represent today's society, they are being presented as they were originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."

The disclaimers hint at Disney's sensitivity over their cultural depictions in old films.

Dumbo - which has been remade as a live-action film - contains a group of singing crows who have been criticised for being African Americans stereotypes.