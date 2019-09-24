Donnie Yen confirms Ip Man 4 will be final instalment of series

Donnie Yen Ji-dan will play wing chun grandmaster Ip Man for the last time when the latest instalment of the hugely popular martial arts franchise hits the big screen in December.

Fans were saddened by the news but many said they still looked forward to the series finale that first shot Yen to superstardom when the original Ip Man became a huge hit in 2008.

The Hong Kong martial arts star confirmed on social media that he will don the "cheongsam" for the final time in Ip Man 4, due to be released in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China cinemas on December 20.

The 56-year-old Yen uploaded a new poster of the movie in his Facebook and Instagram accounts last week.

He wrote: "Thank you all for many years of love and support for this incredible journey! This [December 20], my fourth saga and the final!"

Many fans from around the world were left stunned by the news but most were grateful for Yen's "incredible work" and fitting portrayal of the wing chun grandmaster over the past 11 years.

"Can't wait to see it! You have really honoured Ip Man and his family with your outstanding work! Thank you so much and looking forward to many more great movies from you!" said Bart Biddy on Yen's Facebook account.

Ip Man 4 poster. PHOTO: Instagram/donnieyenofficial

Another fan, Moichi Man, wrote: "I am very looking forward to seeing it at the movie theatres. The Ip Man films are not only one of my favourite martial arts films ever, they're also one of my favourite movies of all time. The action choreography are outstanding, with amazing storylines and finales, and the movies got a lot of emotion to it."

Ip Man 4 takes up where it left off with Ip Man arriving in the United States during the Vietnam war in 1964.

He is forced to protect the dignity of Chinese Americans, who are fighting against racism in America.

Directed by Wilson Yip Wai-shun, who was behind the camera for the three previous Ip Man films, the final instalment of the hugely popular series will see a new villain played by British martial arts star, Scott Adkins, and the pair will fight it out in an American military camp.

Former heavyweight champion Mike "Iron" Tyson appeared in the last Ip Man movie, playing a villain in 2015.