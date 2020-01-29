Donnie Yen's movie postpones filming, potentially losing millions, due to Wuhan virus

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Martin Caravalho
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

The filming of thriller Polar Rescue, featuring martial arts actor Donnie Yen (pic), has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, China Press reported.

The crew was supposed to resume filming on the third day of Chinese New Year but they received notification from Filmko Films that work would only resume in November.

Its chairman Wang Haifeng said that the decision was made with the safety and welfare of the crew in mind.

"We need a snowy setting for the film. After February and March, it is only possible to film beginning in November.

"I believe that the virus outbreak will not end that quickly and as such, I told the director to stop filming. Even though we will potentially lose millions, there is nothing we can do.

"The crew's health is our utmost concern," he said.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
celebrities actors movies Wuhan virus

