Don't worry about WayV, Ten says amid Lucas Wong's hiatus from the K-pop group over abuse allegations

K-pop singer Ten, whose band mate in WayV Lucas Wong has taken a hiatus from his music career to deal with abuse allegations made against him, has a message for fans of the group concerned about the septet’s well-being.

“Fans don’t need to be worried about us that much, because we’re working towards our goals and we’re still WayV,” Ten said on a call with the Post this week in which he and fellow member WayV talked about their single together, Low Low .

While neither of them directly addressed the situation with Wong , Ten said: “In general, WayV, and us two, we’re working very hard … We’re going to have a good time and have fun.”

Wong, 22, who was born in Hong Kong, announced on social media last week that he was taking a break from K-pop. It came after several online posts from people claiming to have had romantic relationships with Wong and who said he had abused his status as a music star and cheated on them.

Ten of WayV.

PHOTO: SM Entertainment In his Instagram post, Wong apologised broadly for his past behaviour, and announced he would take time off to reflect on his actions.

With WayV expected to release an album before the end of this year, fans responded to Wong’s announcement with expressions of concern about the group.

Low Low ’s release on Aug 17 should have been followed by that of Jalapeño, a duo by Wong and fellow WayV member Hendery, on Aug 25, but its launch was postponed indefinitely after the accusations against Wong.

Ten, asked if he was concerned as a celebrity, and a human being, about worrying fans, said: “Sometimes, as a person [not just a star] when someone worries about you too much, you kind of feel heavy, right?

“It would be nice if, like you say to your parents … ‘Mom, don’t worry, I’m going to do my own stuff’. Not that fans are parents.

“But, for example, if my parents are worried about how I’m doing, I’ll feel very heavy-hearted, so it’d be nice if I can sort out all my worries by myself and they can see the good side of me.

“That’s why I tell our fans not to worry, because some stuff we have to figure out for ourselves.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.