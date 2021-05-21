Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent a racy video clip to 16-year-old boy

Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent a racy video clip to a teenage boy.

The 46-year-old actress intended to send a video of herself getting dressed to close pal Cameron Diaz but it ended up going to a 16-year-old boy.

After asking guests Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough and co-host Ross Mathews if they had sent a racy text to the wrong person on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star said: "Here's the irony though, I'm not name dropping.

"You two ladies (Dobrev and Hough) are both in the same industry. My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed.

"I sent it, turns out, to a sixteen-year-old boy named Matthew. Anyway, long story."

Drew divulged that the boy promised not to share the clip with anybody although she didn't consider it to be "sexy". She shared: "He then wrote me back and was like, 'I have your video but I promise I won't like, put it out anywhere.'

"And I'm only getting dressed and not being sexy - I'm like doing this (dancing) to her - it's because I was trying to multitask and she's my best friend and we get dressed in front of each other all the time."

The 50 First Dates star was relieved that Matthew was gracious enough not to share the clip.

Drew said: "Thank God for Matthew for being such a kind young gentleman not to put it out there in the world."

Meanwhile, the E.T. star recently explained that she has never lied about her age as she doesn't think she would "get away with it".

She said: "I don't think I could've gotten away with that. I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age … that is not something I ever got to do."