Eason Chan is Hong Kong's most-streamed artist for fifth time

Canto-pop singer Eason Chan Yik-shun was the most-streamed artist in Hong Kong for the fifth consecutive year, streaming service Spotify revealed this week.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou was second, K-pop giants BTS were third, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was fourth and in fifth place was Hong Kong singer-songwriter Hins Cheung. Cheung’s album Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time was the most-streamed album in the city this year.

The most-streamed song in Hong Kong in 2020 was Galactic Repairman by local pop rock band Dear Jane.

In second and third spots were I Want To See You by 831 and Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes .

BTS were the most-streamed group on Spotify in Hong Kong this year, followed by Dear Jane, K-pop girl group Blackpink , Taiwanese rockers Mayday and US pop-rock outfit Maroon 5.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, followed by Canadian rapper Drake, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, US rapper Juice Wrld and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. The Weeknd also provided the world’s most-streamed song in 2020: B linding Lights.

Spotify 2020: Hong Kong lists:

Hong Kong’s most-streamed artists

Eason Chan

Jay Chou

BTS

Taylor Swift

Hins Cheung

Hong Kong’s most-streamed female artists

Taylor Swift

Joey Yung

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

G.E.M.

Hong Kong’s most-streamed male artists

Eason Chan

Jay Chou

Hins Cheung

Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran

Hong Kong’s most-streamed groups

BTS

Dear Jane

Blackpink

Mayday

Maroon 5

Hong Kong’s most-streamed albums

Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time – Hins Cheung

Infinity & Eternity – Dear Jane

Map of the Soul: 7 – BTS

How I’m Feeling – Lauv

Hopelessly Romantic Collection – Joey Yung

Hong Kong’s most-streamed songs

Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane

I Want To See You – 831

Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Memories – Maroon 5

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Hong Kong’s most-streamed local artists

Eason Chan

Hins Cheung

Joey Yung

Dear Jane

G.E.M.

Hong Kong’s most-streamed local songs

Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane

Breathing is Hazardous – Karen Mok

You Lied To Me – Jason Chan

If The World is Not As You Expected – Charmaine Fong

One Person in C major – Terence Lam

Hong Kong’s most popular podcasts

Global News Podcast

TED Talks Daily

The Michelle Obama Podcast

The Daily

Five Minutes of Psychology

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.