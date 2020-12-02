Eason Chan is Hong Kong's most-streamed artist for fifth time

Canto-pop singer Eason Chan Yik-shun was the most-streamed artist in Hong Kong for the fifth consecutive year, streaming service Spotify revealed this week.
Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou was second, K-pop giants BTS were third, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was fourth and in fifth place was Hong Kong singer-songwriter Hins Cheung. Cheung’s album Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time was the most-streamed album in the city this year.
The most-streamed song in Hong Kong in 2020 was Galactic Repairman by local pop rock band Dear Jane.
In second and third spots were I Want To See You by 831 and Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes .
BTS were the most-streamed group on Spotify in Hong Kong this year, followed by Dear Jane, K-pop girl group Blackpink , Taiwanese rockers Mayday and US pop-rock outfit Maroon 5.
Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, followed by Canadian rapper Drake, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, US rapper Juice Wrld and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. The Weeknd also provided the world’s most-streamed song in 2020: B linding Lights.
Spotify 2020: Hong Kong lists:
Hong Kong’s most-streamed artists
- Eason Chan
- Jay Chou
- BTS
- Taylor Swift
- Hins Cheung
Hong Kong’s most-streamed female artists
- Taylor Swift
- Joey Yung
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- G.E.M.
Hong Kong’s most-streamed male artists
- Eason Chan
- Jay Chou
- Hins Cheung
- Justin Bieber
- Ed Sheeran
Hong Kong’s most-streamed groups
- BTS
- Dear Jane
- Blackpink
- Mayday
- Maroon 5
Hong Kong’s most-streamed albums
- Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time – Hins Cheung
- Infinity & Eternity – Dear Jane
- Map of the Soul: 7 – BTS
- How I’m Feeling – Lauv
- Hopelessly Romantic Collection – Joey Yung
Hong Kong’s most-streamed songs
- Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane
- I Want To See You – 831
- Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- Memories – Maroon 5
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Hong Kong’s most-streamed local artists
- Eason Chan
- Hins Cheung
- Joey Yung
- Dear Jane
- G.E.M.
Hong Kong’s most-streamed local songs
- Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane
- Breathing is Hazardous – Karen Mok
- You Lied To Me – Jason Chan
- If The World is Not As You Expected – Charmaine Fong
- One Person in C major – Terence Lam
Hong Kong’s most popular podcasts
- Global News Podcast
- TED Talks Daily
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- The Daily
- Five Minutes of Psychology
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.