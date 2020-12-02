Eason Chan is Hong Kong's most-streamed artist for fifth time

South China Morning Post
Eason Chan has been Hong Kong’s most-streamed artist on Spotify for five years running.
PHOTO: Reuters

Canto-pop singer Eason Chan Yik-shun was the most-streamed artist in Hong Kong for the fifth consecutive year, streaming service Spotify revealed this week.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou was second, K-pop giants BTS were third, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was fourth and in fifth place was Hong Kong singer-songwriter Hins Cheung. Cheung’s album Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time was the most-streamed album in the city this year.

The most-streamed song in Hong Kong in 2020 was Galactic Repairman by local pop rock band Dear Jane.

In second and third spots were I Want To See You by 831 and Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes .

BTS were the most-streamed group on Spotify in Hong Kong this year, followed by Dear Jane, K-pop girl group Blackpink , Taiwanese rockers Mayday and US pop-rock outfit Maroon 5.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, followed by Canadian rapper Drake, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, US rapper Juice Wrld and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. The Weeknd also provided the world’s most-streamed song in 2020: B linding Lights.

Spotify 2020: Hong Kong lists:

Hong Kong’s most-streamed artists

  • Eason Chan
  • Jay Chou
  • BTS
  • Taylor Swift
  • Hins Cheung

Hong Kong’s most-streamed female artists

  • Taylor Swift
  • Joey Yung
  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • G.E.M.

Hong Kong’s most-streamed male artists

  • Eason Chan
  • Jay Chou
  • Hins Cheung
  • Justin Bieber
  • Ed Sheeran

Hong Kong’s most-streamed groups

  • BTS
  • Dear Jane
  • Blackpink
  • Mayday
  • Maroon 5

Hong Kong’s most-streamed albums

  • Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time – Hins Cheung
  • Infinity & Eternity – Dear Jane
  • Map of the Soul: 7 – BTS
  • How I’m Feeling – Lauv
  • Hopelessly Romantic Collection – Joey Yung

Hong Kong’s most-streamed songs

  • Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane
  • I Want To See You – 831
  • Señorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  • Memories – Maroon 5
  • Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Hong Kong’s most-streamed local artists

  • Eason Chan
  • Hins Cheung
  • Joey Yung
  • Dear Jane
  • G.E.M.

Hong Kong’s most-streamed local songs

  • Galactic Repairman – Dear Jane
  • Breathing is Hazardous – Karen Mok
  • You Lied To Me – Jason Chan
  • If The World is Not As You Expected – Charmaine Fong
  • One Person in C major – Terence Lam

Hong Kong’s most popular podcasts

  • Global News Podcast
  • TED Talks Daily
  • The Michelle Obama Podcast
  • The Daily
  • Five Minutes of Psychology

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

#Spotify #music #Streaming - Music/Video/Content #singers