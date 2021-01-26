Eddie Peng shoots down rumours of romance with Danson Tang

TAIPEI — Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng on Tuesday (Jan 26) hit back at rumours suggesting that he is dating Mandopop singer Danson Tang.

“It’s fake news, and it’s boring. That sucks,” Peng wrote on Weibo.

Peng took to Weibo in response to the rumours.

PHOTO: Weibo/Eddie Peng

His comment followed his management company’s decision to appoint a lawyer to collect evidence and pursue legal actions against those who spread false rumours.

Peng’s company debunked the rumours on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Weibo/ Eddie Peng Studio

A screengrab of a post saying that Eddie and Danson are about to open to the public about their relationship circulated on social media on Monday.

The piece of gossip came out top on Chinese search engines before Eddie’s company issued the legal statement.

Some social media users said they were shocked by the rumours, while others speculated that it was fake news, hoping that Eddie or Danson would address the issue.

