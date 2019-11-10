Edison Chen slammed for wearing Houston Rockets jersey

Hong Kong singer Edison Chen was criticised by the Chinese for wearing the jersey of NBA basketball team Houston Rockets, Oriental Daily reported.

The Weibo photo was well-received when it was uploaded on Sept 27 but netizens insist it be taken down after the team's general manager tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests last Friday.

"The Rockets insulted the Chinese. Delete your post, " a fan wrote.

The photo was uploaded to promote the jersey, which was designed by Chen's fashion label CLOT.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey angered the Chinese with the tweet: "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong."

The team is set to lose millions in revenue with China now having suspended the airing of Houston Rockets games on television.

The tweet has since been deleted.