The Empire: Dull, densely plotted legal K-drama that feels very old-fashioned

South Korea can seem like a colourful country when seen from afar, one filled with bright neon lights, vivid K-pop videos and prismatic palaces. But, until recently, many aspects of daily life were almost devoid of colour.

Workers spent their days in drab offices and government buildings and, save for the odd orange taxi and blue bus, Seoul's streets were typically filled with an endless stream of white, black or grey cars.

These days, there is a bit more colour in offices and on the street - but new K-drama The Empire does not appear to take place in that modern Korea.

Old-fashioned does not even begin to describe this convoluted mash-up of high-society melodrama and legal drama.

The show, with its lumpy black-and-white costumes and faded interiors, is so bled of colour that it often feels monochromatic.

Similarly, the story is overwrought, weighed down by uninspired ideas and let down by its dreary technical attributes.

In her first screen role in three years, Should We Kiss First actress Kim Sun-a plays Han Hye-ryool, the eldest daughter in a family dynasty that leverages the law to accrue and maintain wealth and power.

Hye-ryool is the head prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Office and, though she is a force to be reckoned with, some of her colleagues believe that her confidence and position are owed to her family background.

To prove one of these colleagues wrong, she drinks him under the table during a gathering after work. She mixes a full bottle of soju and beer into a bowl and gulps it down, prompting applause around the table.

Hye-ryool is married to Na Geun-woo (Ahn Jae-wook), a hotshot legal mind who passed the bar at a young age and became a famous lawyer and judge.

He is now a popular author and beloved law professor - and is having an affair with his young student Hong Nan-hee (Kim Myung-ji).

Though he has not officially declared his intentions, Geun-woo is also considered to be a leading candidate for a presidential nomination.

Hye-ryool is the daughter of Ham Gwang-jeon (Lee Mi-sook), the head of Minguk University Law School, where Geun-woo teaches, and Han Gun-do (Song Young-chang), a lawyer at the top Ham & Lee Law Firm.

She is also granddaughter to Ham Min-heon (Shin Goo), who is married to the much younger Lee Ae-heon (Oh Hyun-kyung).

All these characters, in addition to Hye-ryool's children and her sister Han Moo-ryul (Kim Jung-woon), live together in a palatial residence on the slopes of Namsan Mountain in the heart of Seoul, with nary a neighbour in sight.

There are a lot of characters and plenty of bickering but, from a narrative standpoint there is not a great deal to latch onto in the early episodes.

Ahn Jae-wook as author and law professor Na Geun-woo in a still from The Empire.

There is the ramping up of Geun-woo's quest for nomination to run for president, the surprise announcement of another major contender and Geun-woo's affair with the manipulative Nan-hee - which can only end badly for him.

As the main character, Hye-ryool struts around a lot but has surprisingly little to do. That is likely to change when her work at the prosecutor's office starts coming into focus.

There is a brewing scandal involving something called the "Christmas Fund" and bodies connected to it are starting to turn up. Rookie reporter Yoon Eun-mi (Lim Se-mi) is on the case, and she seems to be gunning for Hye-ryool, who notices her dogged professionalism.

The Empire is unsavoury in other ways beyond its unappealing visuals - for example, the show spends an excessive amount of time on Geun-woo's affair with the much younger Nan-hee.

Some of this is tawdry melodramatic fare involving an obsessive Nan-hee trying to possess Geun-woo and measure up to Hye-ryool, but a lot of screen time is devoted to repetitive and extended lovemaking scenes. It all feels a bit like a middle-aged male fantasy .

One of the most frustrating elements of The Empire is that it shows us characters, like Hye-ryool and Geun-woo, are praised by those around them but does not show us why. As such, it cannot convince us that they are special in any way.

Even less clearly drawn is the younger generation, save for Nan-hee. The students at the law school, who include Hye-ryool's son Han Gang-baek (Kwon Ji-woo), have formed into cliques and get plenty of screen time without much to show for it.

The Empire promises the story of a legal dynasty that will come undone as its secrets tumble out. But, for now and with little reason to care for the characters one way or another, it is hard to imagine being invested in this family's story, no matter how spectacular its downfall.

The Empire is streaming on Viu.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.