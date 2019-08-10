Enter the diggers: Bruce Lee's former Hong Kong home demolished

Bruce Lee's former home has been torn down despite a decade-long campaign by fans of the late kung fu legend to preserve the mansion.

Demolition work on the two-storey building at 41 Cumberland Road in Kowloon Tong was finished on September 28.

Only a mosaic left by Lee on the wall outside the mansion, and four window frames from the building that will be installed in the centre for Chinese studies to be built on the original site, remains.

Joey Lee Man-lung, vice-chairman of the management committee of the Yu Panglin Charitable Trust which owned the house, said they regretted the failure to preserve the building after the trust did not receive any new proposals from the government to preserve the home.

In November last year, the trust said it planned to turn the house into a centre for Chinese studies to offer courses on Mandarin and music.

In July, it was decided to demolish the mansion after structural problems were discovered that made maintaining the building unfeasible.