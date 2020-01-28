Enter the dragon: Bruce Lee-themed hotel set to open in Penampang in 2021

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (centre) and other guests beating drums as an officiating symbol.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - A Bruce Lee-themed hotel with, among others, an indoor theme park, is set to open in Penampang, Sabah in 2021.

The 4.5-star Echarm Plus Hotel, which is part of this development project under Thema City, will house 559 Bruce Lee-themed rooms and suites, the first of its kind in the world.

Following the hotel, Thema City's entire development will highlight other themes including the D'60s, a street mall housing Kota Kinabalu's largest food street replicating the city's historical architecture in the 1960s.

They will also feature Zeni suites, a first of its kind co-living, zen-themed serviced branded suites with 390 units managed by the hotel operator.

The hotel will be managed by international hotel operator chain Dossen International, which owns over 13 hotel brands with 3,000 establishments under management and more than 30 million paid members throughout the world.

Besides being the first thematic hotel featuring Bruce Lee-themed rooms for guests, it will also feature a coffee lounge designed under the theme of the late Bruce Lee, named "The Dragon" together with an indoor theme park, banquets hall, infinity pool and the highest rooftop bar in Sabah and Sarawak.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, together with other guests, had officiated at the project launch ceremony earlier this month.

The RM1 billion (S$332.7 million) development project is set to be carried out in three phases, with the first scheduled for completion in 2021 and the last phase by 2023.

