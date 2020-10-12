Eric Chou breaks up with anchor Dacie Chao over weekend: Reports

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou has reportedly split up with former SETTV anchor Dacie Chao after dating for more than 2 years.

The former anchor who is 6 years older than the 25-year-old singer unfollowed Chou’s social media account on Sunday, local media said, hinting that the couple’s relationship may have fallen apart.

PHOTO: Instagram/daciexchao

Yet, the Mandopop star is still following the anchor on Instagram. Besides, he was still talking and laughing during an interview at a charity concert on Sunday, and showed no signs of a heartbreak.

Chinese-language media reported that Chou broke up with Chao because he was worried that he would delay her work, even though neither side has confirmed the news.

At 19, Eric Chou, dubbed as “king of the lovelorn people” for his ballads, debuted with My Way to Love, a self-composed album featuring eleven tracks in 2014. He released his studio album What Love Has Taught Us, consisting of 10 songs, in 2016.