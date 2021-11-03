Eternals: Chloe Zhao's Marvel epic wastes its all-star cast

3/5 stars

Chloé Zhao, fresh from directing the Oscar-winning Nomadland, returns with Eternals, her first dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in truth, it’s a tough ask.

With this film, set five years after Avengers: Infinity War, she must introduce a dozen or so new characters into the MCU.

The Eternals are the world’s oldest superheroes, immortal beings with magical powers of strength, flight and more who were put on Earth 7,000 years ago to defend us against the Deviants.

Although these carnivorous aliens were seemingly defeated 500 years ago, the Eternals remained on the planet. Now, in present-day London after an earthquake, these beasts are back.

It first comes to the attention of Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Sprite (Lia McHugh), who soon team up with Sersi’s former flame Ikaris (Richard Madden).

Gradually, they seek out fellow Eternals across the world, including the fractured Thena (Angelina Jolie), hiding in the Australian Outback with Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok).

Zhao revels in the script’s globe-trotting nature, which takes the team from South Dakota to Iraq and the Amazon, where they find Barry Keoghan’s Druig living as a godlike figure in the jungles.

From left to right: Harish Patel, Ma Dong-seok and Gemma Chan in a still from Eternals. PHOTO: Sophie Mutevelian/Marvel Studios

The most amusing dynamic involves Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo. Now a preening Bollywood star, his relationship with his fawning valet (Harish Patel) brings some much needed light relief to an overly earnest storyline that sees the Eternals question their very reason for being protectors against the Deviants.

Much of the film’s plot points circle around Ajak (Salma Hayek), their appointed leader who communes with Arishem, an all-powerful celestial entity who oversees the Eternals’ adventures. But the less said about that, the better.

There’s plenty of back-and-forth to earlier time periods, including a striking shot of 1945 Hiroshima after the atomic bomb had been dropped. But at over two-and-a-half hours, the film struggles to find its rhythm, weighed down by the onus of carrying so many central characters.

Salma Hayek in a still from Eternals. PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Some are marginalised. Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, the first deaf MCU character, gets short shrift, as does Brian Tyree Henry’s gay hero Phastos, while Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman barely registers.

Lacking the irreverent humour of, say, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (but, oddly, containing references to DC’s Superman and Batman), Eternals also misses Zhao’s touch that made Nomadland and 2017’s The Rider so human.

The fight-driven action is fun – Jolie really has a ball – but it all feels geared towards setting up further adventures, especially the tantalising post-credits sequence. As a stand-alone, Eternals is a middling Marvel movie.

From left to right: Kingo (played by Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in a still from Eternals. PHOTO: Marvel Studios

ALSO READ: Win Marvel Studios' Eternals premiums!

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.