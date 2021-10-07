Eunha, SinB and Umji of disbanded K-pop group Gfriend to form new trio

In May, fans of K-pop group Gfriend had a shock when the six members parted ways with their label Source Music, officially disbanding. Now, three of the members have come together to form a new team.

On Oct 6, Eunha, SinB and Umji took to social media to announce they’d be starting on a new era of their career and forming a new team under their new management company, Big Planet Made (BPM).

In her post, Umji specifically shared the news of their group’s formation. “Moving forward, Eunha, Sinbi and Umji will together be a three-member group together under BPM,” she wrote in one of several posts she shared surrounding the news.

She did not clarify what the trio would be known as moving forward, but fans across social media expressed excitement that three of Gfriend’s members would be continuing their careers together.

Gfriend debuted to much success in 2015 with their breakout single Glass Bead , and continually saw success, most recently with the release of last November’s Walpurgis Night album . Their disbandment in May came as a surprise.

The news of the new trio confirms Gfriend members’ plans moving beyond Source Music, following the news that Yerin, Sowon and Yuju each had signed individually with other Korean entertainment companies to pursue solo careers as singers and actors.

BPM also announced the news, and shared new promotional images of the K-pop stars across its social media, including solo shots and a joint image of the new trio.

A new entertainment firm, BPM launched publicly at the end of September with the announcement that its first artist would be Soyou, a vocalist and ex-member of another disbanded hit girl group Sistar.

Historically, K-pop groups often disband or renew their contracts with entertainment companies around the seventh year of their career, in line with South Korea’s entertainment industry contract laws.

Though male idol groups often renew their contracts, female teams often break up as members pursue their own careers.

Increasingly smaller groupings, such as this Gfriend trio or a recent collaborative release from two of Sistar’s other members, have been formed out of popular female acts.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.