Ex-K-pop star Han-byul wows with dangdut performance on Malaysian singing competition

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Kenneth Chaw
The Star/Asia News Network

Last weekend's episode of Big Stage, a local reality singing competition for up-and-coming singers, saw former K-pop star Han-byul blowing the crowd away with his rendition of a dangdut hit.

Australia-born Han-byul, who was a vocalist on K-pop band LEDApple from 2011 to 2014, surprised fans with his charismatic delivery of Yang Sedang-sedang Saja by Iwan.

So much so, Han-Byul received the highest score of the night, an average score of 82 per cent from a total of three jury members.

"I got goosebumps from the very start of the song," says Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. "You're a really hardworking singer. You do your homework, you studied the song."

This marks Han-byul's second Malay-language performance in the competition. Earlier, he performed Nabila Razali's Vroom Vroom, also to rave reviews.

