Ex-reality TV star charged with robbery in Melaka

A former participant of a television entertainment reality show, Jamaliah Saadun, has been arrested by police on a charge of robbery.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Large Mr
C. Aruno
Ng Zhe Qun
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A former reality TV show participant was charged with robbing a senior citizen in Melaka in December last year, reports Sinar Harian.

Jamaliah Saadun, 48, was charged together with Mohd Idris Yasmir and Muhammad Dhirar Raihan for robbing M. Kesavan, 60.

The trio pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in front of judge Elesabet Paya Wan at the Sessions Court.

Jamaliah and the two in their 30s were accused of stealing the belongings of Kesavan near Taman Seri Emas at about 3am on Dec 15 last year.

They allegedly robbed Kesavan of his gold necklace, his car and cash, totalling RM24,680 (S$8,200). The court set Feb 10 for mention.

Jamaliah was also separately charged over a different case at the same court with another woman, Madura Mahat, 40 for stealing a mobile phone belonging to Muhammad Miskeen Kind Marhoom, 70, and injuring him with a car.

The alleged incident took place at Taman Seri Mangga on Dec 18.

