Exciting times for K-pop movie fans - America is making 4 right now

On May 4, Anderson Paak announced that he would direct and star in a dramatic comedy movie called K-Pops! that would co-star his son, Soul Rasheed.

The movie joins at least three other feature-length productions in the works from Hollywood studios right now that are inspired by K-pop.

Made in collaboration with production company Stampede Ventures, K-Pops! will feature Paak as a washed-up hitmaker who goes to Seoul to write songs and discovers his long-lost son is pursuing a career as a K-pop star.

The project is being developed with rapper Dumbfoundead, who is co-writing the screenplay with Khaila Amazan.

Grammy-winning artist Anderson Paak. PHOTO: Anderson Paak

While K-Pops! is a "going to Seoul" story, K-Pop: Lost In America is a movie about bringing K-pop to the US. From Interstellar producer Lynda Obst and Parasite producer Miky Lee, the movie features a K-pop boy band lost in the US who need to get from Texas to New York. It is set to arrive in 2023.

Turning to streaming, Netflix is bringing Maurene Goo's young adult romcom novel Somewhere Only We Know to the screen. The story features a K-pop star and a journalist who meet in Hong Kong and go on a whirlwind romance that changes their lives forever.

Sony Pictures Animation is also currently developing a K-pop-based film, though it's rather bolder than the others. K-Pop: Demon Hunters is a musical animated adventure that features a K-pop girl group hiding their identity as the titular demon hunters.

All four projects are currently in development, with casting news and release dates still to come.

READ ALSO: Here's what we know about BTS's upcoming 10th K-pop album, Proof

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.