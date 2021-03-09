Family of late Hong Kong star Ng Man Tat attend private funeral service

TAIPEI — Family of Hong Kong star Ng Man Tat paid tribute to the late actor in a private funeral service on Monday (March 8), one day after the public service.

The private farewell ceremony was limited to family only.

Ng Man Tat died of liver cancer on Saturday (Feb 27) at the age of 70.

At 10am on Monday, Man Tat’s Malaysian wife Hou Shan Yan and son Wu Weilun showed up at the mourning hall.

According to various reports, the late star’s twin daughters born to his ex-wife, and his two brothers arrived earlier.

The private service began at 11.30am.

After the ceremony, the late actor’s son Weilun boarded a hearse with family and friends holding the portrait of Man Tat and went to the crematorium.

On Sunday, friends in showbiz, such as Stephen Chow, Andy Lau, and Sandra Ng, all went to mourn and pay tribute to the late actor.

Man Tat’s family has always kept a low profile.

On Sunday, a special message was sent to the media.

In addition to expressing gratitude, the statement said that after Man Tat’s body was cremated, the ashes would be brought by the family to Malaysia, where his wife and children live.

