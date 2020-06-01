Fan Bingbing to make comeback soon? Chinese film director confirms collaboration

PHOTO: Reuters
C. Aruno
Ng Zhe Qun
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

The daily reported that scandal-plagued actress Fan Bing-bing (pic) will be making a comeback working with film director Li Yu.

The news broke when someone asked about the collaboration in an Internet forum.

Li wrote in reply, saying: "Do not be bewildered. It is in the process."

This was seen as a confirmation that the two were working together.

Li is a 46-year-old film director from China's Shandong province.

Fan's notable films include Lost in Beijing and Buddha Mountain.

Her career was thrown into uncertainty following a tax evasion scandal.

She was fined 850 million yuan (S$164 million) in the case that was called one of "China's biggest tax evasion penalties in history".

Following the controversy, Fan stopped getting acting offers and was said to have been dropped as brand ambassadors for many top labels.

