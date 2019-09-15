Fan Bingbing's teen brother is making a name for himself

Fan Chengcheng, the younger brother of Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing, has described himself as "very happy" to have been named the face of Fenty Beauty in Greater China.

His affiliation with the company was only announced last week, but the 19-year-old singer and model - a member of pop groups Nex7 and Nine Percent (in which he is known as "Adam") - has already featured in a video campaign for the brand, founded by pop star Rihanna in 2017.

A clip released by Fenty Beauty shows Fan waking up, showering, hopping into a car and heading to perform at a nightclub to an audience of women, who are pictured getting ready for the gig with Fenty products.

In another video, this time posted on social media app Tik Tok, he demonstrates the brand's highlighter by flicking it at the camera.

Fan is following in the footsteps of Naomi Wang Ju - dubbed "China's Beyonce" - who was announced as the brand's first spokesman for China earlier this summer.

The cruelty-free brand has earned praise for its range of foundation shades and refusal to test on animals; in China it sells products through online retailer Tmall, which ships items from outside the country to circumvent the law that requires all cosmetics sold there to be tested on animals. (Tmall is a unit of Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post.)