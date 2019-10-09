Fans flock to 'Downtown Abbey' castle ahead of film debut

Bedecked in 1920s dresses, feathered hats and three-piece suits, visitors from across the world have flocked to England's Highclere Castle, scene of the "Downton Abbey" smash TV drama -- and now, at last, a film.

The majestic setting of one of the most popular TV series ever made will appear on the big screen when the very first "Downton Abbey" movie opens in Britain on Friday, and globally later this month.

Winner of dozens of awards since its UK debut in 2010, the period drama about early 20th century aristocrats has mesmerized Yifan Gao, a Chinese student attending university in Scotland.