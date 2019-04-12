Fans, internet users split over JKT48's recruitment of 10-year-old girl

Fans and non-fans of homegrown idol group JKT48 have taken to Twitter in a heated debate over the band's newest recruit, 10-year-old Chithlyn Gwynets Santoso, who appeared in a video posted by the @jeketifeed JKT48 fandom account on Sunday.

The pre-teen appeared in the video among the 12 other members of the group's latest lineup, Generation 9, during a "handshake event" that an unidentified audience member had recorded.

Wots jeketi gak mau kalah punya member umur 10 tahunpic.twitter.com/1Pjz3fG36Q — Jeketi Feed (@jeketifeed) December 1, 2019

In the video, the audience cheers as Chitlyn introduces herself and her age, and an adult male voice is discernible among the cheering.

The video has garnered 286 replies since it was posted on Sunday, many of which caution that the youngest member of the idol group could fuel pedophiliac fantasies.

"Wait a minute, how does [a girl] that young pass [recruitment]. Isn't there a minimum age restriction to join the group? Seeing those grown men screaming after the girl's introduction, this should be a red flag," commented Twitter user @mikroorganisme.

sebentar, kok bisa semuda itu dilolosin. Bukannya apa, emang gak ada usia minimal utk masuk grup?

Seeing those grown men screaming after girl's introduction, this should be a red flag — ayam geprek (@mikroorganisme) December 2, 2019

Another Twitter user, a 21-year-old student who requested anonymity for her own safety, switched her account setting to "private" after die-hard JKT48 fans responded angrily to her comment.

She had raised concerns over the group's habitual practice of promoting its members' "girlish" physical appeal, just like its sister band, the Japanese idol group AKB48. She added that the practice seemed to have gained acceptance as a norm, as she rarely came across any criticisms about it.

The user has since alerted the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI).

"I tweeted [my comment] this morning at around five before I went to sleep," she told The Jakarta Post on Monday by phone. "When I woke up at noon, I saw that I had around 200 replies. I did not read them all, but most were angry," she said.

She also received direct messages (DMs) that contained threats and angry comments on her Instagram account. She also noticed "suspicious" views on her LinkedIn profile and even found new followers that had set up new accounts that used her image as their profile picture.

"It started to feel very creepy. They tried to find out where I live, and even found out [the university I attend]," she said.

She added that most of the accounts that trolled her belonged to "creepy" adult males.

"However, there were also some JKT48 fans who sent me DMs and apologised," she said.

It was then that she decided to set her account to "private", as the constant notifications had "become annoying".