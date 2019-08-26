Fans in Malaysia line up for 4 days to get Jay Chou concert tickets

Fans of Jay Chou started queuing up four days before tickets went on sale for the Mandopop king's concert in Malaysia just to ensure they get a chance to see their idol, Oriental Daily reported.

The All New Jay Chou Concert World Tour will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Feb 29 next year.

Tickets went on sale on Saturday morning at a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

By 3pm, other fans also started lining up and some of them even brought their sleeping bags and stools.

The concert organiser said only 30,000 tickets were available.

