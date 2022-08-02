Fans react to Blackpink's new song, upcoming album and tour

Blackpink are set to release a new album in September, the K-pop group have announced.

Born Pink, their follow-up to 2020's The Album, is set to arrive in September and will be followed by a tour in October. Prior to that, a single is set to drop in August.

Sunday's announcement marks the long-awaited return of the hitmaking quartet, and coincided with the release of Blackpink 's first new group song in some time.

A promotional tie-in to popular video game PUBG, Ready For Love dropped on July 29, and the otherworldly music video features a virtual version of Blackpink performing.

Born Pink will arrive after a sizeable break for Blackpink during which members of the group released solo music and pursued acting, including Jennie's appearance in an upcoming HBO show by The Weeknd, The Idol.

Though Blackpink's members and the group's label, YG Entertainment, had confirmed previously that an album was in the works, because of past delays and sizeable gaps between releases there was uncertainty over when to expect its arrival.

— ️️kloo (@aikge) July 31, 2022

With the confirmation of a September release, albeit there is no actual date, excitement is high among Blackpink fans – known collectively as Blink – who flooded social media channels in anticipation of what the return of Blackpink will look like.

