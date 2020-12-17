Faye Wong reportedly dating new beau following breakup rumours

TAIPEI — Chinese pop superstar Faye Wong is reportedly dating a new beau, Chinese-language media said on Wednesday (Dec 16) in response to rumors of a possible split with Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse .

According to the local media, Wong and Tse recently put an end to their seven-year-long relationship. A source close to Tse said one of the possible reasons for the breakup was Wong’s new beau named Ryan.

Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse are pictured at an unknown event.

PHOTO: Weibo/新浪娛樂

According to various reports, Ryan, a big fan of Wong, was introduced to her by a friend. The new couple had got along very well after.

In September, Faye Wong appeared in the live stream show AM Lian Lian alongside Ryan. The pair were also spotted hanging out together and taking a flight.

Faye Wong and Ryan were spotted hanging out together.

PHOTO: PHOTO: Weibo/娛樂事事評

Asked about the breakup rumors, a close friend of Faye Wong still denied media reports, calling them “nonsense.”