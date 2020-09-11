Fei Yu-ching and Chang Fei's sister lashes out at them again for threatening to cut off ties

TAIPEI — Heng Shu, a former singer-actress called Jenny Fei, again lashed out at her two brothers, Chang Fei and Fei Yu-ching, on a TV talk show aired on Tuesday.

Speaking at "News Wawawa”, the 70-year-old Buddhist nun said she doesn’t understand why the senior entertainers cannot lend her between NT$20 million (S$900k) and NT$30 million for emergency use.

“You want to disassociate yourself from me for this little money,” she shouted out to her two brothers, “Just cut off ties with me! I don’t give a shit about you two. I’ve got two rocks to throw at my feet.”

Her younger brothers allegedly complained about helping her repay NT$250 million in debt and threatened to cut off their relationship if she keeps asking for more money, according to various sources.

The nun previously denied accepting money to repay her debt and called them “stingy.”

Contrary to all expectations, she then announced that a famous “spiritual leader” sent millions of US dollars to help her overcome her difficulties.

Heng Shu explained her self in a few videos on Facebook. PHOTO: Facebook/Heng Shu

She also announced that she will be back in the showbiz soon.

“Why do you keep saying I’m 70? From now on, me, a 17-year-old nun, Heng Shu, will have the mic, so I can start with a variety show.”

She concluded: “When I’m officially on the air, I’m going to change my look. I’m going to wear a neutral dress, like Ellen who hosts The Ellen Show in the US.”