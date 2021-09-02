Final trailer for No Time to Die is a farewell to Daniel Craig's James Bond

After two years of delays from its original November 2019 release date, No Time to Die is finally hitting theatres worldwide.

Universal Pictures has released one last trailer for the 25th James Bond film, somehow still managing to not spoil its story after all this time.

Watch the trailer below:

Just like every last one of Daniel Craig's Bond films, this trailer is packed with action setpieces - going from shadowy meetings that devolve into shootouts to a tense showdown on thin ice.

This is Craig's very last Bond film, so it seems fitting that his pentalogy is going out with a bang.

Will Bond get a happy ending, though? Probably not.

Here's the story synopsis, according to the trailer's YouTube description:

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

While we do know that the movie is bringing in Rami Malek for its big bad Safin, but we don't know what his evil plans entail - only that James Bond has to stop them or, "there will be nothing left to save," according to the man himself.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Wishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Rory Kinnear also star, with Cary Joji Fukunaga directing.

No Time to Die opens in local theatres on Sept 30, 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.