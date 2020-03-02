Fish Leong donates 1 million yuan to combat Wuhan virus

Malaysian singer Fish Leong has joined a slew of celebrities who are giving financial aid to combat the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

"I hope everyone can exude positivity and I wish for peace around the world, " she told Sin Chew Daily.

Apparently, she had donated one million yuan (S$200,000).

Leong, who was supposed to hold two concerts in Shanghai on Feb 14 and 15, was forced to postpone the shows due to the virus outbreak.

A concert scheduled in Guangzhou on Feb 29 was shelved as well.

