Fish Leong donates 1 million yuan to combat Wuhan virus

PHOTO: Facebook/ Fish Leong
The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysian singer Fish Leong has joined a slew of celebrities who are giving financial aid to combat the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

"I hope everyone can exude positivity and I wish for peace around the world, " she told Sin Chew Daily.

Apparently, she had donated one million yuan (S$200,000).

Leong, who was supposed to hold two concerts in Shanghai on Feb 14 and 15, was forced to postpone the shows due to the virus outbreak.

A concert scheduled in Guangzhou on Feb 29 was shelved as well.

ALSO READ: Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

