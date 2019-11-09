Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby's business

After announcing her divorce, it has been revealed that Malaysian singer Fish Leong had mortgaged her house to fund her husband's restaurant business, China Press reported.
Unfortunately, the restaurant went bust a few years back.
It seemed that Tony Chao, Leong's husband, has yet to repay his debt.
"Fish has always been supportive of Chao's business. Now that they have divorced, it is not up to me to talk about the details, " Leong's manager told reporters. In 2010, Leong married businessman Chao who was reported to be earning T$2mil (S$88,232) a year. Chao had earlier denied the divorce. But after Leong confirmed it on Sunday, reporters have not been able to contact Chao. Leong reportedly broke down while singing during an event to promote her new album in Taipei.
Read also
"Fish has always been supportive of Chao's business. Now that they have divorced, it is not up to me to talk about the details, " Leong's manager told reporters.
In 2010, Leong married businessman Chao who was reported to be earning T$2mil (S$88,232) a year.
Chao had earlier denied the divorce. But after Leong confirmed it on Sunday, reporters have not been able to contact Chao.
Leong reportedly broke down while singing during an event to promote her new album in Taipei.