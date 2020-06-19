Fish Leong spends birthday alone following divorce

Malaysian singer Fish Leong chose to spend her first birthday alone following her divorce last year.

Having turned 42 on June 16, Leong, who hails from Bahau, Negri Sembilan, posted on Instagram that she spent her birthday alone cycling and basking under the sun.

"My birthday wish is for health and for everyone to be filled with happiness.

"Happiness is found in the present, through spiritual development, the growth in wisdom and our love for the environment," she wrote.

Leong, who is known to have many friends, celebrated her birthday with them several days earlier but chose to instead spend the actual day in solitude.

Along with a post were two pictures of herself, a bicycle and a video of her performing a rendition of the song If, which was written by American singer-songwriter David Gates in 1971.

Many fans took to Instagram to wish her happy birthday and hoped she would get over her divorce soon.