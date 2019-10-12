Fish Leong still believes 'world is beautiful' after divorce

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysian singer Fish Leong (pic) says she continues to believe the world is beautiful despite the emotional trauma she went through in her recent divorce, China Press reported.

Leong, who hails from Negri Sembilan, was visiting a primary school in Taiwan's Keelung City on Saturday for a performance.

Reporters who were at the event asked her how she was feeling recently, to which she replied saying: "I am fine.

"I continue to believe that the world is beautiful."

It came as a relief to many fans who were concerned about Leong's emotional wellbeing.

The 41-year-old singer had reportedly broken down during mid-song in September.

After the performance ended, she held a press conference saying that she was divorced, having ended her nine-year marriage with businessman Tony Chau.

Chau was recently seen dating two women and were photgraphed holidaying with them in Singapore.

More about
celebrities singer Divorces

